Karimnagar: Bereft of facilities, hostel kids shiver in biting cold

Karimnagar: The students residing in government are shivering as their hostel rooms have no window panes and have to nothing to keep them during the cold nights these days.

At the welfare hostels set up by the government for poor students in the district are reeling in the midst of problems.

In many places in Karimnagar district and other areas, there are no concrete buildings. They are still in rented buildings. The windows and doors are broken and the bed sheets needed by the students have not been distributed in some places.

In many places, students are taking bath with cold water in the winter. Many houses in the district are in the same situation. While there are 40 students in the government SC boy’s hostel in Huzurabad, the blankets were given last year and now many of them brought them from home and using them. Some of the window bars are broken.

While there are 70 students in Ram Nagar hostel in Karimnagar town, the geysers are not working here. There are about 120 students in that integrated school in Choppadandi, the windows and doors are broken and the curtains to keep out mosquitoes are damaged.

Bathroom doors are rusted, hot water is not provided.

The geysers provided in the SC hostel in Jammikunta are not working. The geysers given last year are not working. In Manakondur integrated BC facility, there are about 143 students. Here also, students are suffering from cold.

In the Gangadhara boy’s hostel, the mosquito nets on the windows are torn, the geyser connections are not working, and the students are suffering from cold. Especially in the face of the fact that students are having difficulty in taking water bath due to the bitter cold of winter, if the donors of the district come forward and provide the necessary facilities to the students on birthdays and other times, there is a possibility of solving the problem to some extent.

ABVP leader kiran told The Hans India that there are problems in many hostels, especially in winter, students of hostels are suffering due to lack of windows and doors, geysers are not working. He said that the government should respond immediately and provide facilities on the war footing.