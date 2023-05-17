Karimnagar: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha urges government to check loot by schools

Karimnagar : BJYM has demanded the state government to bring out a new Fee Control Act to curb the high fees charged by private and corporate educational institutions in the State. The office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district unit have on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the district Collector RV Karnan in which they sought strengthening the fee regulatory committees. They wanted exploitation of private fees curbed; the table of fees charged by the educational institutions from the students should be displayed on the notice boards and outside every school for all to see.

Legal action should be taken against those who are selling books, uniforms and stationery by converting educational institutions into business centers. Books and uniforms are not provided even for three or four months after the commencement of classes every year in government educational institutions. Steps to provide uniforms at the beginning of academic year have to be taken, the BJYM leaders demanded.

Private schools without infrastructural buildings, sports grounds, security and walls should be canceled and closed. Corporate and private educational institutions running illegally under the same name should be banned. The permission of schools run by unqualified teachers should be canceled and the future of students should be protected, they said.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leaders warned that if the demands of the parents of the students across the state were not fulfilled, a large-scale movement across the state would be started.