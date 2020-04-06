Karimnagar: Bring paddy on the date allotted, Minister Gangula Kamalakar appeals farmers

Karimnagar: The farmers of the district had cultivated paddy in more acres during the Rabi season with more confidence on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar, Kamalakar inaugurated paddy purchasing centre at Gangadhara mandal of Choppadandi constituency on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appealed the farmers not to bring their produce to the purchasing centres in the same way which they brought last year.

Keeping in view of the wide spread of coronavirus, the government decided to establish purchasing centres in each and every village and the officials concerned will visit the respective village for purchasing paddy, he explained.

Around 339 purchasing centres were opened across Karimnagar district and around 3.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is expected during this Rabi season, which has been cultivated in about 19,000 acres across the district.

Mandal level officials will provide the details of paddy purchase to the farmers and the farmers should bring their produce after drying it properly without moisture in the food grains on the day allotted to them.

Minister Kamalakar assured the farmers that the government is going to purchase all their produce during this Rabi season.