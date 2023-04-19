Karimnagar: 'CEIR helps trace stolen or lost phones'

Karimnagar : Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said that the CEIR application will help a lot in recovering a stolen or lost mobile.

He said that training programme on CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) application has already been organised for the staff and officers in all police stations.

Commissionerate Police already uses various types of technology to trace stolen or lost phones, but through this newly introduced CEIR application, it is possible to trace the lost or stolen phones easily anywhere.

If the mobile phone is lost, one has to file a complaint at the concerned police station or through Mee-seva. In the same way, before buying a second hand phone, one should enter and check the details of that phone in this application, ie IMEI numbers, so that the details of that phone and the status of that phone will be known. Police officials have to create public awareness across the staff commissionerate about CEIR application, Subbarayudu said. CEIR under the Ministry of Telecom has introduced Central Equipment Identity Register. For this you need to log in to www.ceir.gov.in website. It will show Request for Blocking Lost/Stolen Mobile link. Click on it and upload lost phone numbers, IMEI numbers, company name, model, purchased bill.

The date where the mobile was lost, state, district and police station complaint details should be entered, finally user name, address, identity card, e-mail id, another phone number for OTP should be given. After all this is done, an ID number will be received and the respective ID phone status can be known.

Any mobile company will disable the phone through CEIR policy. After finding the phone, the user has to go to the same website and click on the link called On Block/Found Mobile. Once the ID is entered, the phone will be unlocked, the CP said.

He said that CEIR application should be used to provide information to the police in their jurisdiction as soon as the phone is lost. If information is entered in CEIR it is possible to find the lost mobile phone quickly.

When Bodla Ramesh of Pedpadelli district complained that his mobile phone was lost at the Karimnagar Rural Police Station, the mobile phone was found using the CEIR system and handed over to the victim by the hands of the commissioner, he informed.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, Mahesh Baba Saheb (Trainee IPS), Cyber Forensic Lab R.I. T. Murali, Rural Police staff and others participated.