Karimnagar celebrates Ugadi with devotion and festivity

Karimnagar: The Telugu New Year, Ugadi, was celebrated with religious fervor and joy across the united Karimnagar district on Sunday. People welcomed Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsaram by decorating their homes with festive thoranams, wearing new clothes, and exchanging heartfelt greetings with loved ones. Special delicacies like UgadiPachadi and Bakshalu added to the festive spirit.

As part of the celebrations, PanchangaShravanam, a ritual where astrologers predict the year’s fortunes, was conducted at Shakti Mata Temple in Karimnagar. Vedic scholars Puranam Korede Sridhar Sharma, Srinivas Sharma, and Vamshi Krishnamacharya guided the event, explaining astrological forecasts for people of different sun signs. They predicted a prosperous year ahead, with good rainfall benefiting farmers. Several dignitaries participated in the celebrations. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended the PanchangaShravanam at Sri Mahashakti Temple. IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu took part in various programmes in Manthani division, while State BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar joined the PanchangaShravanam event at Husnabad Town.

With prayers, rituals, and traditional festivities, Ugadi celebrations in Karimnagar reflected the community’s deep-rooted faith and cultural richness.