Karimnagar: Centre, State's new bills will not benefit people says Ambati Joji Reddy

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his TRS government will achieve nothing from the new Revenue Act, which was introduced recently by suspending the VRO system in the State, alleged TDP district president Ambati Joji Reddy.

TDP leaders organised a conference on 'Marpu Kosam-Praja Galam' with the leaders of all political parties and media persons to discuss the new agriculture bills introduced by the BJP government and new Revenue Act and LRS schemes introduced by the TRS government at Press Bhavan in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambati Joji Reddy alleged that without fixing the minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal to the produce, there is no use of bringing reforms in farming sector. People are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the TRS government, which is diverting public attention by introducing new schemes to hide its mistakes, he criticised.

He said corruption could not be stopped just by suspending VRO system and bringing a new revenue act. When high level officials such as additional collector and former collectors were involved in corruption, what is the use of suspending the VRO system, he questioned. Without taking action against such officials, how can the TRS government will prevent corruption that was deep rooted in various departments, he questioned.

Joji Reddy said whatever new reforms or acts Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao brings is for the benefit of landlords and rich people or contractors only. "Nothing good will happen either for the farming sector or other sections of people across the State. There is no use even with the Dharani website, which belongs to KCR's family and will run only under their supervision. People should be aware of this and must be cautious," he stated.

When the TRS government is enrolling the property details by bringing new acts in the State, then why not the government is collecting the details of debts of the people and why it is not taking steps to pay their debts, which they did due to inefficiency of the TRS government, he questioned.

Joji Reddy pointed out that only to fill the government treasury, the TRS government brought a new LRS scheme. With the new LRS scheme, the lives of many middleclass families have been shattered and are facing a lot of problems to pay money as per the new guidelines issued by the government to protect their properties. Only to loot money from common public, the TRS government introduced a new LRS scheme, he criticised.

He demanded the government to withdraw the decision of suspension of VRO system and LRS scheme for the sake of people and continue the old methods only.

Congress city president K Narendar Reddy, CPI district secretary K Srujan Kumar, All India Forward Block Party district general secretary Raju, Lok Satta district unit president N Srinivas and TJS leader B Anjaiah were present along with others.