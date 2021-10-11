Karimnagar: CEO inspects polling stations in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel on Sunday inspected various polling stations in Huzurabad Assembly segment along with District Election Officer and District Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana.

The CEO visited the polling stations located in Zilla Parishad High School in Jammikunta town and directed the officials to ensure that all the voters strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms of wearing facemask, using sanitiser and maintaining social distance in the queue lines. He also informed the officials to deploy an ANM and an ASHA worker at each polling station to provide medical assistance and guidance on Covid norms and providing facemasks etc, if required.

Shashank Goel also inspected distribution centres and strong rooms and interacted with police officials about the security arrangements. Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Agarwal, Assistant Collector Mayank Mittal, RDO Ravinder Reddy and others accompanied the CEO.

All facilities at polling stations by Oct 14 Earlier, at a review meeting with the sectoral officers, Collector RV Karnan had instructed them to take all necessary arrangements at the polling stations before October 14. He directed the authorities to ensure that there will be proper electricity supply, construction of ramps and toilets at all polling stations. He also made power point presentation on the use the of electronic voting machines (EVM).