Karimnagar: Civic body women workers felicitated

Karimnagar: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani felicitated municipal women workers, Asha workers and ANMs, who worked hard during Covid-19 pandemic, at a programme organised by City Municipal Corporation in Karimnagar on Monday.

Later, the ruling body of the Municipal Corporation under MEMPA felicitated Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and women corporators.

Swaroopa Rani wished all the women across the world on International Women's Day and said several women workers including Asha workers and ANMs worked hard during Covid-19 situation and saved lives of several people living under municipal corporation limits. Recognising their services, the civic body felicitated such women workers on this occasion.

Without women, there is no society, hence people must respect women irrespective of age, the Deputy Mayor said. Women can achieve anything in the world and competing equally with men in all fields.

Women corporators did great work during Covid-19 pandemic and without any fear, they provided awareness to the people about the deadly coronavirus. They even participated in various developmental works actively, she added.

Women corporators, MEMPA CEOs, City Municipal Corporation staff, women sanitations workers, Asha workers and ANMs were present along with others.