Karimnagar: Civic Commissioner urged to enforce Street Vendors Act

Karimnagar: The leaders of Akhila Bharata Street Vendors Vudyogi Mahasangh have appealed to the Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawat to look into the plight of street vendors in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The association national vice president N Anil Rao, district secretary Nakka Arun and town president Md Sultan met the commissioner here on Thursday. They complained that the police and municipal officials were behaving in an objectionable manner with street vendors.

There are 5,000 street vendors' families in the corporation. They do not get any support from the government but are being troubled by the officials.

The association leaders demanded the commissioner to implement the Street Vendors Act, 2014 in the corporation limits.

A street vending committee with municipal and traffic officials and trade unions has to be constituted to implement the Act and set up green, urban and red zones in the city. There is no rule in the Smart City project to remove the street vendors, they said.