Karimnagar: CM KCR indulging in cheap politics, flays Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of resorting to cheap politics to win Huzurabad by-election by hook or by crook.

Addressing a gathering at Vilasagar village in Jammikunta mandal on Thursday as part of his padayatra, the former Minister said the CM's media houses were being used to tarnish his image. He said he had great respect for Dalits and that they admire him as well. Stating that Dalits call him Rajender Madiga, the BJP leader touched the feet of some Dalits during his padayatra.

Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who imparted knowledge to thousands of Dalit children, was ruthlessly expelled from his post by the State government. The Dalits were escorted in AC buses and taken to Pragati Bhavan to attend a meeting with the CM, he added.

Eatala said KCR started wooing Dalits only after his resignation. He had been exploiting the political system for his benefits, he cautioned the people.

The BJP would offer better governance than KCR, Eatala said, pointing out that BJP had been ruling states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for over 20 years on the back of good governance. The BJP would come to power in the State in 2023, he predicted.

BJP national leader and Tamil Nadu state co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the party's Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana, general secretary Shyam Rathod, Rudra Pradeep, Nunna Ravi Kumar, district BJP vice-president Swarnakar and others took part in the padayatra.