Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan suggests people in LMD catchment area to be alert

Karimnagar: District Collector R V Karnan on Saturday suggested that the people of LMD catchment area should be alert as gates of Lower Manair Dam were opened and water has been released.



The Collector lifted four spillway gates and released the water as the water level of LMD was gradually increasing. On this occasion, the Collector said that the water capacity of LMD was 24 tmc and currently there was 21.5 tmc water in storage.

In order to control the inflow and outflow, 4 gates of Lmd Middle spillway have been opened and the water has been released. Tahsildars, SHOs and RDOs in Manair river catchment areas like Manakondur, Veenavanka, have been alerted.