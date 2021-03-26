Karimnagar: Congress extends support to Bharat Bandh

Karimnagar: Extending support to the Bharat Bandh, called by All India Kisan Sangharsh (AIKS) Coordination Committee leader Rakesh Tikait on March 26 in support of farmer's strike, district Congress working president Komatireddy Padmakar Reddy appealed to the people of various sections to cooperate and participate in the bandh voluntarily.

An all-party meeting was held with the leaders of various political parties here at CPI office on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, K Padmakar Reddy criticised that the BJP government at the Centre was not in a mood to resolve the issues of the farmers, who have been doing strike, facing a lot of hardships, for the past 100 days opposing the new agricultural bills introduced by the Centre.

To support the farmers' strike and to exert pressure on the Central government, AIKS gave a call for Bharat Bandh on Friday (March 26). Merchants, shop owners, petrol bunks, labourers, students and auto unions along with private vehicle unions and other people's organisations must participate in the bandh voluntarily and must make it a grand success, he appealed.

The leaders of various political parties must participate in bandh in large numbers and must stand in support of the farmers, who are fighting for the past three and half months

demanding the government to solve their issues and suspend the newly introduced agriculture bills, Padmakar Reddy appealed.