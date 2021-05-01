Karimnagar: Cops hold Covid awareness programme

Karimnagar: A serious initiatives have been taken up by Police personnel of Karimnagar Police Commissionerate to spread awareness on the safety measures to be taken by the people in the view of spurt of Covid-19 cases here in Karimnagar district.

Wherever the police are seeing people without masks instead of imposing a penalty of Rs 1,000 as directed by the State government, the police are distributing masks and giving them warning and said that the next time they see them without mask they will be fined.

The police are educating the people about how to use sanitisers, wear masks and maintain physical distance and cautioning them about the consequences they would face if they neglect all these.

Deriving the inspirations from the past, they are implementing the government orders of night curfew along with warning those who are coming out unnecessarily. They even issued a notice to the owners of various shops and shopping complexes about stringent actions if they do not follow the government orders.

The police personnel are giving proper information about vaccine, Police advised people to avoid mass gathering and warned police not to go to such places and risk their lives.

They urged the intellectuals, religious heads and representatives of various people organisations to create awareness among the people about the preventive steps to be taken for preventing the spread of the second wave of coronavirus under the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits.