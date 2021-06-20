Karimnagar: Covid-19 vaccination camp held at district court

Karimnagar: A special Covid-19 vaccination camp was conducted at Karimnagar district court on Saturday. The District Judge, M G Priyadarshini took the initiative to organise the vaccination camp for the benefit of the court staff and advocates. Speaking on the occasion, she stressed on the importance of taking Covid vaccine to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection.

The District Judge said, she had received Covid vaccine and it was safe. There was no need to fear taking the vaccine, everyone should act responsibly and receive Covid vaccine, she noted.

Additional District Judges, S Srinivas Reddy and Lalitha Sivajyothi, Sub-judge Prasad, District Legal Services Authority Secretary, Sujay, District Bar Association president, B Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, J Satyanarayana, Public Prosecutor Sanjeeva Reddy and others were present.

Dr. Rajender Reddy and health officer Jeevan Reddy monitored the vaccination process. ANMs, Swarooparani, Varalakshmi, and Uma administered Covid vaccine to nearly 215 people.