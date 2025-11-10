Karimnagar CP throws light on '5S' system implementation

Karimnagar: Aftertaking charge as Karimnagar Police Commissioner, Ghaush Alam initiated changes in the department in his own style and brought a track up in the administration.

As part of this, he is conducting reviews from time to time, constantly monitoring police stations and giving various suggestions, taking steps to ensure speedy justice on pending court cases, and constantly monitoring them.

Notably, a police station is a busy place with complaints, investigations, cases, officers, staff, victims and, accused. All the rooms in some stations are usually filled with dirty and dusty files sprouting mould. The seized vehicles are stored and forgotten gathering dust in the area. Due to this, the entire environment looks unclean to those who come to the police station.

To check all these, the 5S system was introduced in the department a few years ago. This is being implemented at all stations under the Commissionerate. As part of this, the management of police stations is also adopting a special policy. One of its objectives is to keep everything in a station understandable to the police as well as the complainants.

Keeping the cases registered, FIRs, investigations, as well as keeping the palaces clean and in order is also part of the 5S system.

Speaking to Hans India, CP Gaush Alam told that the implementation of the 5S system in the Commissionerate is proving useful for personnel of all departments.

“Only when the rooms are kept clean, the staff gets respect. We are implementing this effort so that everyone can grasp all the aspects instead of just one person working,” he said.

Explaining its details, he named the five categories that include ‘Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardise, and Sustain.’

“Sort means to remove unnecessary items and keep the station beautiful. The staff should keep the file related to any case in a way that can be identified immediately,” he explained.

“The FIR sheets related to the cases registered under different sections should be arranged in a serial number and given a code number. The code will be useful for identifying the order of investigation when the case background is wanted,” said the CP, regarding ‘Set in Order’

The third point, ‘Shine’ is obvious; it’s about beautification of the station on various occasions and in general so that the complainants feel safe and welcome.

“The fourth is to standardise. That means all items should be arranged in one place in an orderly manner. And finally, ‘Sustain’ that is the technical aspects must be kept constant without changing so that when staff is transferred; the new ones will immediately recognize the old methods,” explained the CP.