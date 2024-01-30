Karimnagar: Crackdown on crime in district

Karimnagar: The leaders of the BRS party find themselves in a state of unease as arrests within the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation persist, targeting individuals involved in land grabbing and financial crimes.

Cases, PD acts, and rowdy sheets have been opened against these alleged criminals, leaving the party leaders in a state of confusion about how to shield their corporators.

Some corporators have sought refuge with Minister Pannam Prabhakar, insisting on their innocence and decrying what they claim is unwarranted publicity tarnishing their names.

Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty, spearheading the crackdown, is relentlessly pursuing those implicated in crimes such as land encroachment, extortion, and violence. A specialised team has been deployed to investigate complaints at the grassroots level, intensifying the uncertainty surrounding potential future arrests.

The tension is palpable among individuals who have enjoyed political protection while engaging in criminal activities. Commissioner Mohanty has established an Economic Offenses Wing dedicated to addressing crimes against ordinary citizens, retirees, and those without political affiliations who have fallen victim to illegal land and property seizures.

Already, three corporators associated with a former government minister have been apprehended. During a meeting with social media influencers in Karimnagar, BRS corporators, along with MLAs and Mayor BRS working president KTR, discussed the arrests. KTR reassured them, urging them not to succumb to fear.

The crackdown has emboldened victims, prompting a surge in applications to the Karimnagar police. Individuals who had long harboured grievances out of fear are now stepping forward to report injustices. The absence of political pressure from the state government has allowed the police to impartially investigate the voluntarily submitted complaints.