Karimnagar: Cycle rally on autism awareness held

Karimnagar: Marking World Autism Awareness Day, the Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association organised a cycle rally from the Collector's camp office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector K Shashanka said that many people do not know about autism and appreciated Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association for coming forward to create awareness about autism among the people. Also, people should turn to cycling for health and for environmental protection, he added.

There is a possibility of adopting social distance through cycling during Covid-19 times, he observed. Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association representatives said that they would like to undertake more similar programmes in future.

IVR Mahesh said that autism is a growth disability and one must recognise that autism starts among growing children and immediately consult doctor concerned and provide the treatment.

Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, SRR Degree College retired Principal Captain Madhusudan Reddy and members of Karimnagar Runner Cyclist Association attended the event.