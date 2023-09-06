Karimnagar DCCB wins best performing cooperative bank award for 7th time

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has won the prestigious National Federation of State Cooperative Banks limited (NAFSCOB)’s All-India second best DCCB and first best DCCB awards for its all round performance for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

Incidentally, the Karimnagar DCCB won the all-India award for the seventh consecutive year in a row among all the 393 DCCBs in the country. Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana would receive the awards at a function in Jaipur, Rajasthan state on September 26.

The Karimnagar DCCB has been winning the NAFSCOB annual performance awards for the financial year 2015-2016 onwards continuously. In the year 2015-16, the Karimnagar DCCB bagged all-India second prize, third prize in the year 2016-17, second prize in the year 2017-2018 and first prize in the year 2018-19. With the latest awards for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22, the Karimnagar DCCB has so far won seven NAFSCOB awards. Expressing happiness for winning the national award, the DCCB CEO thanked NABARD CGM Susheela Chinthala and senior officers of NABARD, TSCAB managing director N Muralidhar, CGM and senior officers of TSCAB. The team KDCCB, under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, proved that we are here to perform and bag the awards.

He also thanked the chairman, MC members, presidents, directors and staff of societies, DR/OSD and sale officers staff of the bank and the customers who all are instrumental in achieving these coveted awards year after year from 2015-16 continuously for the 7th consecutive year. “I thank all the staff members with all my heart and wish that we would leave no stone unturned to register growth in business and keep the flag of our Bank flying high and continue to be a beacon lamp for Cooperative Central Banks in India and beyond”.

PACS Choppadandi also bags national award

The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) Choppadandi in Karimnagar district also bagged the NAFSCOB first prize in the best performing PACS in the country for the financial year 2021-22. The Choppadandi PACS had earlier won NAFSCOB national awards in the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.