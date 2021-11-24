Karimnagar: Disgruntled TRS leader to fight MLC poll as independent

KARIMNAGAR: Former Karimnagar Mayor and senior TRS leader S Ravinder Singh has filed nomination papers on Tuesday from the Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency as an independent candidate for the biennial elections to the State Legislative Council. As the ruling TRS had announced tickets for former TDP state president L Ramana and former MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao, Ravinder Singh had hoped for the ticket for the MLC elections but now he had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate.

It is believed that S Ravinder Singh had waited for the party ticket for the upcoming MLC elections. Reprots reveal that S Ravinder Singh was reportedly denied the Mayor post for the second term on the assurance of allocating MLC ticket. But at the end he was denied a ticket by the party forcing him to file nominations as an independent candidate.

A former BJP leader and municipal corporator joined the TRS since its beginning and actively participated in the State formation movement. He played a key role in the construction of the Telangana Martyrs Monument and Telangana Thalli statue in Karimnagar town during the movement. As Karimnagar Mayor, Ravinder Singh played a vital role in launching several innovative schemes such as Re 1 a tap connection for below poverty line people and conduct of last rites of departed persons at Re 1 for all sections of society by the Municipality. Incidentally, Singh emerged as the first Sikh to become Mayor in entire the South India.

When contacted Mr Singh, he said that he was confident of TRS president and CM KCR will announce him as MLC candidate from Karimnagar.

When asked what would be his future course of action if the party denies the ticket, he said that there was no question of denial of the party ticket to him. He said that he will talk about the issue by Wednesday evening.