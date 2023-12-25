Karimnagar: Dist chess champs qualify for Nationals

Karimnagar: In a significant development, players from Genius Chess Academy were selected for the National Chess competition. In this regard, Karimnagar District ACP (Crime Branch) Madhavi congratulated the players that included G Megha Samhita, who stood fifth in the under 17 girls category; I Sloka Yukti placed fourth in under 14; and K Supreeth placed fourth in the under 14 boys category. Later, the winners were felicitated at the at ACP office in Karimnagar.

Academy Directors Kankati Anup Kumar and Kankati Kanakaiah expressed their joy over the selection of the players who won big at the recently condluced ‘67th State Level Competition’ organised by Schools Games Federation (SGF) at Kerala Model High School, Krishna Colony, Srirampur.

Over 20 players were selected of which 10 were boys and remaining were girls. “All of them will participate on behalf of Telangana in the national level competition organised in Vellore, Tamil Nadu from December 26 to December 30,” said Anup Kumar. The teams left for the competition on Sunday.