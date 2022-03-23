Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank receives two ISO certificates

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has received ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 10002: 2018 certificates from the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, bank chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao said it was a welcome development to get ISO certification, which was a testament to the bank's performance.

He said that co-operative banks were ranked first in the country in serving the customers, which was a good development.

He reminded that even in the Covid crisis the co-operative banks rendered outstanding services to the farmers.

Ravinder Rao said the decision of Chief Minister KCR to increase the honorarium for the presidents of primary agricultural co-operative societies was commendable. He said that a committee has been set up for this purpose.

He said there was no specific policy or job security for co-operative staff. The committee would take initiative to implement job security and specific policy. The bank staff would be given HRA by category.

Representatives from Chhattisgarh and Bihar visited the Karimnagar District Co-operative Central Bank, Ravinder Rao said.

Later, they performed palabhishekam to Chief Minister's portrait for increasing the honorarium for the presidents of primary agricultural co-operative societies. District Cooperative Officer Shrimala, KDCCB CEO Satyanarayana and members of the governing body were present.