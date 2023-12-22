Karimnagar: District Education Officer visits Ganneruvaram School

Karimnagar: District Education Officer Janardhan Rao visited Zilla Parishad High School Ganneruvaram on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion he suggested that students should achieve minimum competencies.

An action plan should be prepared with special focus on backward students. Teachers should strive to ensure that at least 30 percent of students achieve all abilities.

The teacher should review the attendance and progress of the students from time to time. The headmaster should observe the teaching by the teachers in the classroom and give appropriate suggestions, he said.

Samagra Shiksha coordinator Ashok Reddy, English Resource Person Srinivas and Telugu Resource Person Satyanarayana were present.