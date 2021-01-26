Karimnagar District Judge Priyadarshini: Voting right people's biggest weapon

Karimnagar: In a democratic country like India, voting right is one of the major weapons of the people, stated Karimnagar District Judge Priyadarshini. She attended as the chief guest at 11th National Voter Day celebrations at the Collectorate's auditorium here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, District Judge Priyadarshini appealed to the people to enrol their names in the voting list without fail for utilising their voting right. National Voter Day is being celebrated from 2011 onwards across the country. The main purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness about the value of vote among the people, who got voting right for the first time. Only Rs 3,800 was expended when elections were held for the first time in 1952. But at present, lakhs and crores of rupees are being spent even for small village panchayat elections. All this amount is the money, which public paid to the government in the form of various taxes, she informed.

Youth of present generations are highly educated, so they must utilise their voting right without fail and must elect good leaders. Electing a good leader will indirectly help the nation to develop, District Judge Priyadarshini appealed. District Collector K Shashanka said every person above 18 years of age must know the value of their vote and they must enrol their name in voting list and must get the voting right to elect good leaders. As per the voting list was printed in January, there are 9,99,454 voters in the district. Out of which, 4,96,769 voters are women, 5,02,540 are men and 31 are others, he informed.

Later, the officials felicitated the youth, who got first voting right.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, trainee Collector Ankith, Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi, DRO Venkat Madhava Rao, RDO Anand Kumar were present along with others.