Karimnagar district makes progress in SC/ST welfare

Karimnagar: Telangana State SC ST Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah said that Karimnagar district has made progress in the welfare of SC/STs.

After a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate, a press conference was held at the local R&B Guest House. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had examined the reports submitted by the officials in the meeting and that strict action would be taken if SC ST issues were neglected. The rule of reservation should be strictly implemented.

Venkataiah warned that strict action would be taken if SC/ST sub-plan funds were diverted. Roster reservation should be followed in job recruitment and promotion of employees. The officials should establish good relations with the people.

He said that Civil Rights Day should be organised in every village every month. The SC/ST land issues would be resolved through the Bhumata portal.

The issue of regularising houses built by SCs and STs on government lands will be brought to the government’s attention.