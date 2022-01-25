Karimnagar: Doctors told to provide better treatment to Covid patients

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan directed the medical officers to provide better services to Covid patients at the Government District Hospital.



He held a review meeting with medical officials on Covid control here on Monday. On this occasion, the Collector said that special units should be set up for general patients and Covid patients.

Karnan wanted the officials to keep beds with oxygen supply and ventilators ready at the hospital by maintaining a special OP. Those suffering from fever should undergo rapid tests and be provided with medicine kits if they have Covid symptoms.

Karnan said the second dose vaccination in the district was 98.7 percent complete and directed officials to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination by Tuesday.

The Collector said 100 teams have been conducting the fever survey and each team should conduct a household survey.

Vaccination in Manakondur, Gangadhara, Gumlapur, Ramadugu, Challuru and Illantakunta in the district has to be expedited. He directed the hospital superintendent to hire lab technicians as required in the district government hospital in order to provide better treatment to Covid patients.

The meeting was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Juveria, Superintendent Ratnamala, Resident Medical Officer Jyoti and other officials.