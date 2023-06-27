Karimnagar: EC official expresses satisfaction on preparation for Assembly polls

Karimnagar: Central Election Commission EVM nodal officer Abasaheb Atmaram Kavale lauded the preparations being made for the conduct of upcoming Assembly elections in Karimnagar district.

He inspected the EVM FLC, web casting, storing EVMs and web casting rooms for the upcoming elections at the EVM godown in Karimnagar on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Kavale said that the FLC and election arrangements being made in the presence of various political parties are good as per ECI norms.

He enquired about maintenance of FLC, EVM ballot unit (BU), controlling unit (CU) starting from entering godown in EVM, first phase checking process of VVPAT machines, mock poll management, storage room of EVMs, separate storage of problematic ones and CC cameras.

The District Collector RV Karnan and CP L Subbarayudu explained about various matters including webcasting, alarm, security personnel to the EVM nodal officer