Live
- Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata
- Madikeri: Forest officials capture rogue pachyderm
- John Goodenough, Lithium-ion Batteries creator, dies at 100
- Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem
- Three students goes missing in Visakhapa
- Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students
- Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on June 27
- Leopard scare haunts Atmakur villagers
Karimnagar: EC official expresses satisfaction on preparation for Assembly polls
Central Election Commission EVM nodal officer Abasaheb Atmaram Kavale lauded the preparations being made for the conduct of upcoming Assembly elections in Karimnagar district.
He inspected the EVM FLC, web casting, storing EVMs and web casting rooms for the upcoming elections at the EVM godown in Karimnagar on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Kavale said that the FLC and election arrangements being made in the presence of various political parties are good as per ECI norms.
He enquired about maintenance of FLC, EVM ballot unit (BU), controlling unit (CU) starting from entering godown in EVM, first phase checking process of VVPAT machines, mock poll management, storage room of EVMs, separate storage of problematic ones and CC cameras.
The District Collector RV Karnan and CP L Subbarayudu explained about various matters including webcasting, alarm, security personnel to the EVM nodal officer