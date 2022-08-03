Karimnagar: ED inspects RTC depot's

Karimnagar: TSRTC Karimnagar Zone Executive Director V Venkateswarlu visited Karimnagar - 1 and 2 Depots and thoroughly inspected each section of these depots and gave suitable suggestions for maintaining the respective sections in a more orderly and clean manner.

After that, the performance of the bus washing plants in the depots was thoroughly examined and suitable suggestions were made.

The executive director planted saplings at Karimnagar - 1 and 2 depots on this occasion. Along with him, Karimnagar Regional Manager Khusro Shah Khan also planted saplings on the depots premises.

Karimnagar - 1 depot ,anager and Karimnagar 2 depot in-charge Manager S. Bhupathi Reddy, Deputy Regional Manager (M), Karimnagar Region J. Kavitha, In-charge Executive Engineer M

. G. Venkateshwar Rao, Secretary to Executive Director K Yugender Reddy, supervisors of depot Karimnagar - 1 and 2, Supervisors of Executive director's office, depot security and other staff were present.