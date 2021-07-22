Karimnagar: Educationist Ayodhya Rama Rao's statue unveiled

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has stressed the need for public and private educational institutions to increase and cater to the educational needs of the growing population.

TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalkar unveiled a statue of prominent educationist and Vaniniketan Educational Institutions founder Cheeti Ayodhya Rama Rao on Wednesday at Vaniniketan Degree and PG College premises.

Speaking on the occasion Vinod Kumar stressed the need for public and private educational institutions to increase and cater to the educational needs of the growing population. He added, Rama Rao's ideals would be taken forward and urged the young generation to learn time management from the educationist. He suggested presenting a gold medal every year in the name of Rama Rao to a brilliant student who excels in mathematics.

Vinod Kumar noted that the population of the country would reach 200 crores in the future, hence it was essential that both government and private educational institutions make efforts to meet educational needs of the growing population.

Minister Kamalakar said he was happy that his mentor Rama Rao's statue was unveiled, and that Rama Rao had never commercialised education. Vaniketan, which started with five students and two teachers, has grown into a prestigious institution.

The minister recalled Rama Rao's remarks that his three students, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalkar and Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy were elected as MLAs. Gangula suggested naming a road in the city after Ayodhya Rama Rao.