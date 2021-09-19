Karimnagar: Exercise daily & stay fit, youth advised

Karimnagar: For a healthy society, everyone should exercise for 30 minutes every day, said District Collector RV Karnan.

He along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Satyanarayana flagged off the Azadi Ka Amrit Run, organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector suggested that the youth give priority to fitness and allocate half an hour daily for sports or yoga and physical exercise.

One should use a mobile phone only when necessary and avoid online games like PUBG. CP Satyanarayana said the youth should make lifestyle changes and give priority to health. Physical exercise could help reduce stress as everyone was stressed in their daily lives.

A 'Fit India' pledge was administered to NSS, NCC cadets and youth on the occasion. The 2K run started from Ambedkar Stadium with NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, degree students, youths and athletes taking part in it and ended at Telangana Chowk.

Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and Shyam Prasad, DYSO K. Rajaveer, Nehru Yuva Kendra Coordinator Rambabu, Olympic Association Secretary G Janardhan Reddy and others were present.