Karimnagar: Four-day state-level football tournament commences

Karimnagar: A four-day State-level football tournament being organised by Karimnagar Police Commissionerate got underway here on Thursday. District Collector RV Karnan inaugurated the tournament at Ambedkar Stadium. He said that football competitions can help to create awareness against drug abuse.

Drugs could inhibit national development and personal growth. Many countries around the world claim that games have been widely used to regulate drug menace. It was unfortunate that young people were ruining their lives by becoming addicted to drugs, he lamented.

Karnan appreciated Karimnagar police for organizing the State level football competitions as part of anti-drug awareness activities. He said that besides improving physical endurance through sports, one could improve interpersonal relations and relax.

Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana said drug control measures were continuing in earnest under the commissionerate limits. He said the government had taken the matter seriously and ordered action as drug addiction was dangerous.

He informed that twelve teams were participating in the State level football tournament which was being held in accordance with international standards. Accommodation and food facilities were provided to the players. A cash prize of Rs 1 lakh was announced for the winning teams in these competitions.

The first match was played between Rangareddy and Nizamabad teams. Rangareddy won the match with a 7-0 score. In the match that followed, the Telangana Police and Medak district teams clashed. Medak won with a 2-0 score. In the Nalgonda- Adilabad match, Adilabad won with three goals to nil.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and Shyam Prasad Lal, Town ACP Tula Srinivasa Rao, District Olympic Association president Nandelli Mahipal, Baseball President Challa Harishankar, DYSO Rajaveeru and others were present.