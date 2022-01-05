Karimnagar: Freed Bandi Sanjay Kumar predicts end of TRS rule

Karimnagar: "Dharma Yudh has just begun. TRS is digging its own grave. It was sending anyone who questions their misrule or corruption to jail. The BJP government at the Centre is closely observing every act of the government here," was the first reaction of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar after his release from Karimnagar district jail.

Sanjay was released following the order of the Telangana High Court. The high court found fault with the district magistrate for not applying his mind while sending Sanjay to remand. Sanjay was released from jail at 7.45 pm after completing formalities.

A large number of party activists along with Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba welcomed Sanjay Kumar.

Addressing the media soon after his release, Sanjay said that his fight against the Telangana government demanding amendment to GO 317 would continue till justice is done to employees. He said the party would intensify the agitations. Sanjay said that he was ready to go to jail again for the sake of the employees. He cautioned the employees from falling into the trap of union leaders.

"Don't believe them. Continue your fight for rights. BJP will stand by you and in case any disciplinary action was taken by the government, the BJP after coming to power would restore status quo ante and do full justice to such employees," said Sanjay.

Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba said that the KCR Government was behaving like the Tughlaq Government. KCR has been cheating employees and farmers. The BJP would launch massive public movements in Telangana against the misrule of the TRS government, he added.