Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar makes surprise inspection at ration shop

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar made a surprise inspection at a ration shop in Karimnagar on Saturday.

The Minister visited the 149 number ration shop at Kisan Nagar in the 3rd municipal division. He examined the e-PoS machine along with the registrar and enquired about the details of the daily necessities provided to the public, the problems of the ration dealers.

The technical problem that arose in the e-PoS machine was taken to the attention of the state authorities and asked them to resolve the problem immediately. Advanced e-PoS machines would soon be available for ration shops, he said.

Kamalakar informed that the commission for ration dealers has been released till December and the same for the month of January would be released soon. The minister advised ration dealers to see to it that ration rice does not go into black market.