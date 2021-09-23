Karimnagar: Gouds prospering under TRS rule

Karimnagar: After the formation of Telangana State, there has been a betterment in the living conditions of Goud community, said Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao protected the Goud's profession of toddy tapping from harassment from several sections, and abolished taxes.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, MLAs Prakash Goud, Vivek Goud and V Satish Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others unveiled the statue of Sardar Papanna in Huzurabad on Wednesday and laid the foundation stone to the Gouda Community Hall.

Speaking at the Gouda Atmiya Sabha held on the premises of the Agricultural Market Committee at Huzurabad, Minister Srinivas Goud said that the Chief Minister in a unique move had announced that 15 per cent of 355 wine shops would be reserved for Gouds.

The Excise Minister said toddy tappers were servants of the people and they were patronised even during the Covid pandemic. The community progressed only under TRS and KCR rule and the government allotted land in Hyderabad to the community.

Srinivas Goud said that the BJP government at the Centre had done nothing for BCs and failed to give a single berth to the community in the Union Cabinet. It would be useless to vote for BJP in the ensuing Huzurabad bye-election, he said.

The Minister promised mopeds to Gouds and appealed to them to work for the TRS victory with the highest majority in the bye-election. TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav said that former minister E Rajender did not build a single house for poor in Huzurabad.