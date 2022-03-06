Karimnagar: Health experts call for awareness on thyroid malignancy care

Karimnagar: CME programme on "Skillsets in Surgical Oncology and CME on Thyroid Malignancy" conducted by the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology along with Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS) Cancer hospital and research centre in Karimnagar.

Speakers said that Thyroid disorders have become major common health concerns in the country with more people getting diagnosed with conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and others by the year. Quoting statistics, they said that in the country one in every 10 persons has thyroid problems and one-third of thyroid patients are unaware of their condition and added that 60 per cent of them go undiagnosed.

They also said that one in every three diabetic patients could have an underlying thyroid disorder and added that 45 per cent of pregnant women are found to have hypothyroid in the first trimester. Experts stressed the need for awareness among the public about thyroid problems which are seen in people of all age groups.

CAIMS chairman Laxminarasimha Rao said that, who had been educating the people of the district by organising cancer detection and treatment camps, said "thyroid problems are undetected as most of the symptoms are non-specific. People often neglect them for other health issues and ignore them. This is where regular check-ups for thyroid problems play a key role. One should get tested at least once a year". CAIMS Cancer hospital head Dr Ezhilarani Ravindran said that thyroid cancer was easily treatable after detection through the current l technology. She said that the thyroid medication should be continued. Dr Suryanarayana, Principal Dr Syed Asim Ali, Dr Jagadesh Goud, Dr Prashanth Kumar and others were present.