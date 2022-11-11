Karimnagar: Highway widening works to start soon

Karimnagar: The widening work of Jagtial-Karimnagar-Warangal Highway (NH-563) will start very soon. To this extent, the officials of the Central Roads and Transport Department have prepared a plan.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a meeting with Regional Officer of Central Roads and Transport Department Kushwaha in Karimnagar on Thursday, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Elkaturthi-Siddipet-Medak (NH-765DG) national highway expansion works on November 12.

The foundation stone laying arrangements of Elkaturthi-Siddipet-Medak (NH-765DG) national highway widening works and Jagtial-Karimnagar-Warangal national highway (NH-563) widening works were discussed at length.

NH-563 4 lane widening works, a total of 58.86 km widening works will be undertaken from Jagtial to Karimnagar. Officials told Bandi Sanjay that the estimated cost would be Rs 2,151.63 crore for that and the process of land acquisition is already going on for these works.

Similarly, it has been stated that expansion works of four lanes road will be undertaken from Karimnagar to Warangal to a total extent of 68 km, for which it is estimated that Rs 2,148.68 crore will be spent.

The tender process for the expansion of the road has ended and will start the work soon.

Bandi Sanjay discussed with the officials about preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion works of Elkaturthi-Siddipet-Medak national highways which was sanctioned at a cost of Rs.1461 crore with his efforts.