Karimnagar: Husnabad progressing in development, welfare says MLA Voditala Satish Kumar

Karimnagar : MLA Voditala Satish Kumar said that Husnabad constituency has witnessed rapid development in the past few years.

Ten years ago there was no irrigation, farmers’ suicides were common. But today the situation has changed. Godavari waters irrigated the lands in the constituency and it is progressing in development and welfare.

He addressed workers at BRS party Athmeeya Sammelanam at Akkannapet on Friday. Many development programmes have been executed in Husnabad constituency in the last ten years. The BRS party is strong in the Husnabad constituency and has proved it in every case, the MLA said assuring that he will stand by the party cadres.

BRS party has cadres who work like soldiers and called upon the cadres to be prepared for the upcoming elections. The activists and public representatives of the respective villages were asked to explain the development programmes carried out by the government by visiting house to house, using social media.

The MLA said all the people are on the side of BRS and the activists should work together to ensure that BRS will once again achieve a great victory in Husnabad.

The construction of the Gauravelli project, which will provide irrigation to one lakh acres, is almost complete. The Gauravelli project will remove the drought of this region permanently and will make Husnabad greener, recently when Minister KTR visited highlighted the Gauravelli project importance, he said.