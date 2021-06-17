Karimnagar: Indian Medical Association doctors to go on strike

Karimnagar: Doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karimnagar chapter and the Telangana private hospitals and nursing homes association have decided to observe 'black-day" by closing the hospitals and clinics for the out-patients treatment from 8 am to 12 noon on Friday, in protest against yoga guru Baba Ramdev's remarks on allopathy medicine.

All the private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes would be closed for the out-patient treatment from morning to 12 noon on Friday. However, they would be treating the emergency cases. The doctors would be wearing black badges throughout the day as a mark of protest against the remarks made by Ramdev Baba on allopathy medicine and also condemning the attacks on the medical fraternity. They would also submit petitions to Ministers, MPs, MLAs and Collector on Friday to lodge their protest against yoga guru and condemning the attacks on hospitals and doctors.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Thursday, IMA district president M Vasantha Rao, THANA state vice president Ravi Kumar, IMA leader Shesha Shailaja and Sridhar Chitla have found fault with the yoga guru Ramdev Baba for terming allopathy as 'stupid' medicine. Alleging that the yoga guru was doing crores of business by luring the people, they clarified that they were not against the Ayurveda medicine, but against Ramdev Baba and his comments on allopathy.

They asked whether Ramdev Baba would take ayurveda medicine if suffers from chest pain or approaches the hospital for treatment of a heart ailment. Demanding the yoga guru to withdraw his statements, they reminded that more than 726 doctors have lost their lives while discharging their duties relentlessly to save the people suffering from the deadly virus. They warned that the yoga guru to mend his ways and threatened to intensify their agitations.