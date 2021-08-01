Karimnagar: KCR has transformed farming in Telangana says MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar

Karimnagar: Under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, all the problems in the field of agriculture were addressed, making it a profitable avocation for farmers, said Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar.

He attended a meeting at Kandugula village in Huzurabad mandal in the district on Saturday, where over 750 farmers extended support to the KCR government and the TRS in the ensuing by-election to Huzurabad assembly seat.

The MLA said that the CM had ushered in a green revolution in the agricultural sector in Telangana and no other state in the country implemented the schemes which the State government designed and implemented for farmers welfare.

Power problem had been effectively addressed and there was no shortage of seeds and fertilisers, the MLA said, adding that Kaleshwaram, Mid Manair and Lower Manair water flowing through Kakatiya canal all year round were helping farmers produce three crops in a year.

Sathish Kumar said the investment assistance was being directly credited into farmers' accounts and the government was procuring grain harvested by farmers even during the Covid crisis.

Rythu Vedikas were set up in all clusters and Rs 5 lakh insurance was also being extended to the farmers. NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao who attended the meeting announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh from the NABARD for a seed plant to be set up by Kandugula Rythu Abhivridhi Committee.

The meeting was attended by Warangal Co-operative Bank chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, sarpanch Padidam Prabhavati, MPTC Kasam Padma, Elkathurthi MPP Mekala Swapna, Deputy Sarpanch Belly Rajaiah and others.