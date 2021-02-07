Karimnagar: Medicos hunger strike against mixopathy enters 6th day

Karimnagar: The relay hunger strike by the representatives of the Indian Medical Association and Indian Dental Association entered sixth day on Saturday. They have been in tussle with the Centre for the decision taken to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries and against the formation of four committees by NITI-Aayog for integration of all systems of medicines. Speaking on the occasion, the IMA national vice-president Dr Ravinder Reddy alleged that by giving permission to the Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy doctors to conduct difficult surgeries, which were earlier used to conduct only by the Allopathy doctors, quality medical treatment cannot be provided to the patients.

He said that they were protesting against mixopathy not because they fear that the allopathy doctors would be affected, but mixopathy would affect the specialisation of other fields.

Even the Supreme Court has objected to issuing such kind of medical service certificates to doctors in 1998 and directed them to provide treatment according to their respective fields the doctors had studied, he added. The purpose of the protest and strike call given by IMA is to save Allopathy, save scientific medicine and finally save the patient and the society at large, he added. Doctors DC Tirupathi Rao, Vijay Mohan Reddy, V Lakshman, Ravinder Reddy, Shesha Sailaja, Suresh, Padma, Lakshmi, Vinay Kumar, Raj Kumar, Tirupati Reddy, Bacchu Kumar and Suman participated in the hunger strike. Later, the IMA members of Karimnagar district felicitated the State IMA members Dr BN Rao and Dr Jagan Mohan Rao who visited the camp on the occasion.