Karimnagar: Micro observers told to take close look at polling method

Karimnagar: "No one should know that the micro observers are watching at polling stations," Election Observer Advaith Kumar suggested the micro observers at a training session at Karimnagar Collectorate meeting hall on Monday. He told them to be vigilant and should be brought to the attention of the General Election Observer immediately in the event of any unforeseen occurrence.



District Collector K Shashanka, who is also present at the training session, said that micro observers would be appointed in the most problematic polling booths in the district. He told them not to conduct mock polling in the presence of agents just before the polling. He said that the preparation of ballot boxes for polling and sealing should be handled properly.

The meeting was attended by training Nodal Officer and Deputy Treasurer's Office Deputy Srinivas and others.