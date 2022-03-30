Karimnagar: Minister Kamalakar visits TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple site

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar would be completed within a year and made available to devotees in north Telangana.

He along with District Collector RV Karnan, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and TTD Hyderabad Local Advisory Committee chairman Bhaskar Rao visited the temple site on the premises of Padmanagar Animal Husbandry Department in the city on Wednesday.

The minister said the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple would be built on about 10 acres.

The event was attended by Kottapalli Municipal Chairman Rudraraju, EE Narasimha Murthy, Sthapathi Ravi Kanth, corporators, officials, public representatives and others.