Karimnagar: MLA Satish Kumar felicitates student
Highlights
MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar, MPP Kotha Vinita Srinivas Reddy, Singareni Chairman Janga Venkataramana Reddy, Mandal Party President Mamidi Anjaiah felicitate a student Srimurthi Abhiram at the MLA camp office for achieving 4,747th rank in EAMCET.
The student belongs to Mulkanur Adarsh School of Sundaragiri village in Chigurumamidi Mandal. Parents of the student and the villagers were present.
