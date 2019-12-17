Trending :
Karimnagar: Mother Teresa Gold Model Award to Ravichandra

Tamil Nadu Thiruvannamalai Global Economic Progress and Research Association has announced Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa Gold Model award Ponnam...

Karimnagar: Tamil Nadu Thiruvannamalai Global Economic Progress and Research Association has announced Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa Gold Model award Ponnam Ravichandra, president of Karimnagar Film Society and senior journalist. The awards are presented to 20 people, who work in different fields across the country every year, said Dr Bhasha.

Ravichandra was informed through a letter that the award will be presented by celebrities at the National Unity Conference held at Hotel Chandra Park in Chennai on December 21. Basha said. He said Ravichandra's contribution to the social service sector has been recognized with the award.

