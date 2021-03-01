Karimnagar: NABARD working towards transforming TS into Bangaru Telangana

Karimnagar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is glad to be part in the growth of Telangana State and its transformation into 'golden state', said its Telangana region office Chief General Manager Y Krishna Rao.

Quoting the success formula of Telangana State with the launching of white, blue, pink and green revolutions, the NABARD CGM said "We are happy to be part of all the four revolutions and committed for the growth of the newly-formed State and assure to continue the support in future too."

Krishna Rao, speaking at the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) board meeting attended by TSCAB and DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao and others said that NABARD had extended financial assistance to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore for the revolutionary scheme of providing protected drinking water to people under Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Terming the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) an engineering marvel, he said that they had extended financial assistance of Rs 5,600 crore including Rs 4,600 crore for Komuravelli Mallannasagar project. He said that they had sanctioned Rs 800 crore to the Markfed for the procurement of maize.

Freshly, the NABARD had decided to extend financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore under RIDF programme for the construction of 500 to 600 check dams to tap each and every drop of water and recharge the ground water table.

Claiming that the total computerisation of all the 800 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Telangana had ensured transparency and reinforced faith among customers, he said that Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) was also doing well on all parameters.

Presently, they are on a mission mode to convert PACS into MACS (multiservice providers) with the support of NABARD and lower interest rate.