Karimnagar: Paramita students pass Class X CBSE exams with flying colours
Highlights
Paramita Heritage students shown extraordinary performance in Class X(CBSE) exams of which the results were announced on Friday.
Srinija Reddy of the School scored 495 out of 500.
60 students scored 90% and above marks. 46% students scored 80% and above and 72% students scored 70% and above marks.
Paramita Heritage school secured 100% pass percentage. 34.80 lakhs students appeared for 10th grade exams across the country from which 93.12 % students cleared the exams.
