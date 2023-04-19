  • Menu
Karimnagar: Paramitha student receives Super Talent Kid Award

Karimnagar : Varun Ayansh, a class 4 student of Padmanagar Paramita School in local Karimnagar, received the Super Talent Kid Award presented by the International Book of Records, said school principal Sanjay Bhattacharya.

Varun achieved this award at the international-level by rhythmically playing different types of ragas on the djembe, an African musical instrument. Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions E Prasada Rao congratulated Varun.

School Directors Rashmita, Anukar Rao, Prasuna, VUM Prasad, Rakesh, Vinod Rao, principal Sanjay Bhattacharya, programme head Gopikrishna, coordinators Rabindra Patro, Haripriya, music teacher Jitumanisharma were specially congratulated.

