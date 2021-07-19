Karimnagar: Police urged to learn first-aid methods

Karimnagar: In the wake of an increase fatal road accidents and other incidents, the Indian Medical Association Karimnagar unit (IMA) and the Indian society of Anesthesiology and the Apollo Reach hospital Karimnagar had conducted a first aid training programme for the police personnel of Karimnagar police commisionrate on Sunday.

In a programme organised at the police headquarters in Karimnagar, the doctors empowered the police personnel on the first aid session training combined knowledge-building activities with hands-on re-enactments include controlling bleeding, setting broken bones, managing choked patients, handling drowning, managing burn patients and administering Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) etc.

Quoting incidents of a police constable Khaleel saving a life by providing CPR and former Jammikunta CI Srujan Reddy saving lives of persons, who fell into the well, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said that the police personnel were first to reach the accident spot before shifting the victims to hospitals. "It is at this juncture, the police personnel should provide first aid to the victims before shifting them to hospitals and save the lives", he stated.

The CP said that the police personnel would win over the confidence of the people by saving the lives of accident victims by providing necessary first aid. He said that they were also providing special first aid kits to the police personnel to provide first aid during emergencies. IMA district president M Vasantha Rao, Anesthesiologist Dr A Naresh, Apollo hospital administrator Pramod Gupta, Superintendent Subba Reddy and others took part in the training programme.