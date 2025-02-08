Karimnagar: Prasanna Harikrishna files nomination

Karimnagar: Accompanied by a large crowd of followers, supporters, fans and graduates, educationist Prasanna Harikrishna, the MLC candidate for Karimnagar Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak graduates constituency, filed his nomination on Friday. He reached the Collectorate with Oggudola dances and fans’ dances from Karimnagar SRR College and filed his nomination.

After filing his nomination, he addressed a press conference. He said that he resigned from his 19-year government service and entered politics to solve the problems of the unemployed, employees and youth by becoming a voice for them. He said that the time has come for graduates and intellectuals to break their silence, and if they do not break their silence now, they will have to remain silent forever.

Harikrishna said that people who do business in education are entering politics and they should be given due warning. He said that those who could not reduce the fees of poor and middle class students by even a single paisa are now boasting that they will do justice to the students, solve the problems of the unemployed and provide them with job and employment opportunities.