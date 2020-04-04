Karimnagar: Provide financial assistance to needy lawyers says Kasuganti Lakshman Kumar

Karimnagar: Telangana BAR council member Kasuganti Lakshman Kumar made a proposal asking sanction of financial assistance to all the needy lawyers, who are facing of problems due to the lockdown issued by the government in the wake of wide spread of coronavirus across the State.

In a statement released here in Karimnagar, K Lakshman Kumar said that Kerala BAR Council Association had already passed necessary amendments to sanction financial assistance to the needy lawyers in their State and helping those, who were in troubles due to lockdown.

Many lawyers present across the State, who are earning their livelihood with this profession, are facing difficulties without money to support their families and living under miserable conditions, he pointed out.

If needed, the BAR council can frame guidelines after amending the rules accordingly with conducting a meeting with the members of BAR association, he suggested.

The BAR Association must understand their problems and must provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the lawyers present across the State, Bar council member K Lakshman Kumar requested.