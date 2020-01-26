Karimnagar: Republic day celebrations: Palle Pragathi tableau attracts many

Karimnagar: Everyone must participate in the developmental activities taken up by the State government, urged District Collector K Shashanka. He received the guard of honour from the police personnel after hoisting the national flag on 71st Republic Day celebrations at police parade grounds here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Shashanka explained the people about all the developmental activities that were taken up by the government for the welfare of the people. Later, he met freedom fighters and conveyed wishes to them. He handed over the Best Achievement awards to the district officials of various departments for discharging their duties perfectly.

District Collector K Shashanka along with Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy watched photo exhibition and stalls, which explained various types of welfare schemes implemented by different departments in the district. The tableaux of various departments like agriculture, medical and health, forest, welfare, agriculture and animal husbandry along with Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagaritha and Palle Pragathi grabbed the attention of the spectators.

Cultural programmes and dances are performed by the students of various educational institutions organised on the occasion attracted the people. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, ZP Chairperson K Vijaya, MLC N Lakshman Das, MLA Ravi Shankar, District Judge Anupama Chakravarthy, Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, SUDA Chairman GV Rama Krishan Rao, District Revenue Officer Praveenya and Special Officer Rajarshi Shah were present along with others.